Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have split after seven years of marriage, although they are not divorced, according to reports.

According to multiple sources, Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen have divorced.

Braun and his wife, who manages artists such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, had a tumultuous relationship before deciding to divorce. Insiders told Page Six that their impending split has been known among their friends for more than a month.

Despite their split, the couple has no intentions to divorce anytime soon. In fact, they have opted to maintain a friendly relationship.

An insider told the outlet, “They’re buds.”

On social media, Braun and Cohen have been putting on a united front. To commemorate their anniversary, the music mogul posted a black-and-white wedding photo to Instagram.

“You’ve given me everything, even if it’s just for the kids. But it’s because of you that I’ve grown, that you’ve pushed me to be the greatest version of myself and to keep learning and growing,” he added in the post.

Meanwhile, Cohen’s most recent post for Braun was in June 2020, when she wished him a happy Father’s Day. Her tweet was accompanied by a family photo, in which Braun was seen carrying their two children and she was smiling while holding another baby.

“Happy Father’s Day, @scooterbraun! Thank you for helping me create the three loves of my life. She wrote, “They’re most likely yours.”

Cohen and Braun first started dating in 2013 and married on July 4, 2014. Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2, are their three children.

When Braun appeared on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in 2018, he gushed over his wife.

“I had insecurities; I had a lot of success and I was seeking for anything to affirm me. And then, when I met her, I realized that, between her and the kids, I didn’t need that affirmation any longer,” he told ET.

“All I have to do is perform good work and try to be nice to people.” Other people’s problems aren’t mine. Only my own acts are under my control. But she gave me the assurance that I’m enough,” he added.