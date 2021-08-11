Schwimmer, David Jennifer Aniston’s co-star still earns $20 million from reruns of ‘Friends.’

Like his co-stars, notably Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller in the comedy TV series “Friends,” still earns millions of dollars per year from reruns of the show.

Despite having aired its final episode in 2004, “Friends” continues to pay each member of the main cast a sizable fee from repeats. According to USA Today, this is due to the six principal cast members receiving a 2% cut of the show’s syndication revenue, which amounts to around $20 million out of Warner Bros.’ lucrative $1 billion annual earnings.

Schwimmer’s large percentage of the show’s profits is in sharp contrast to the six performers’ earnings in the first season. According to MarketPlace, the primary cast of “Friends” was paid only $22,500 per episode when it initially aired.

Schwimmer and his five co-stars were able to negotiate greater compensation during the show’s third season, boosting their per-episode earnings to $100,000 each. According to the Independent, the performers were paid $1 million per episode in the ninth season, which was the richest per-episode agreement for a 30-minute TV show at the time.

Schwimmer’s $20 million from reruns of “Friends” has contributed significantly to his $100 million net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the entire series paid the actor a hefty $90 million in base salary alone, and he earned even more through backend incentives and royalties.

Despite his enormous net worth and earnings, the actor is far from the wealthiest member of the “Friends” cast. Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the sitcom and has a net worth of $300 million, holds the title. According to the South China Morning Post, her income stems from her several film endeavors, which include “Bruce Almighty,” “Marley & Me,” and “The Break-Up.”

The two actors, who portrayed a loving pair on the hit TV drama, have recently been linked to each other in real life. The rumors come months after Schwimmer and Aniston acknowledged that they had mutual feelings on one other while filming the sitcom during the “Friends: The Reunion” special.

“It was evident after the reunion that reminiscing about the past had reawakened sentiments for both of them, and that the chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. “They started texting right after filming, and David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA only last month,” an insider told Closer of their purported affair.