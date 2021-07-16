School uniforms from Tesco, Aldi, M&S, Lidl, and Asda compared

I know I’m not the only one who loves to start thinking about next year’s uniforms early.

For the new school year, all of the main supermarkets have introduced low-cost school uniforms, with costs starting as low as £3.

With shirts, skirts, sweaters, and blouses on the average person’s shopping list, deciding which supermarket offers the best bargain when it’s time to fill up on school supplies can be tricky.

There are a variety of reasons why we go to various stores for specific products, so I though going to all of my local stores to see what’s available would help us all decide which are the best.

Here’s a rundown of the superior quality for value products at each supermarket, from Asda and Tesco to M&S and Lidl.

Tesco’s setup is quite remarkable.

The school uniforms department is stocked with economical options for their September return to school.

Their boys trousers, which start at £9 for a two pack and include reinforced knees for the extra support boys need in the playground/yard, are a standout deal.

This is a price match for TU Clothing, but some buyers can save money or earn points by using their Tesco Clubcard for F&F Clothing or their Argos Card for TU Clothing.

Personally, as a mother of an eight-year-old boy, I am not a fan of Tesco’s trousers because they do not appear to last as long as others and are not as comfy.

I tried on several of the girls’ clothes today, and they appear to be very sturdy yet comfortable.

Although I cannot comment on how well they wash or how long the colors last, the style of these would entice me to give them a try if I had a small girl.

To be honest, I was blown away by the costs of the Tesco multipacks and will be returning to try their royal blue jumpers, since I’ve had bad luck with the boys trousers from here in the past… I’d like to be persuaded!

4 out of 5 stars

Aldi stores will begin offering their school uniform line in July. The summary comes to a close.