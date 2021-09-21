Schedule, full teams, TV coverage, live stream, and highlights for the Ryder Cup 2021.

The Ryder Cup will be held this week at Whistling Straights in Wisconsin, a year later than scheduled, as Team Europe defends the title they won in Paris last year.

The action begins on Friday, September 24th, and continues throughout the weekend, culminating on Sunday, September 26th.

An action-packed weekend of golf is in the works, with the United States team favored to win on home soil.

We’ve gathered all the information you’ll need ahead of the tournament’s commencement.

The competition is split into five sessions over three days. The US has chosen the order of the sessions as the hosts and has chosen to play foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the first two sessions.

At 13:05 BST, four foursomes matches will begin, followed by four fourball matches at 18:10.

From 17:04, there will be 12 singles matches featuring all players.

At the conclusion of the foursomes, the pairings for the fourball matches on days one and two will be released. The foursomes lineups for day two will be released after the conclusion of day one’s play. At the conclusion of day two, the 12 singles matchups will be disclosed.

Jon Rahm (Spain), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tyrrel Hatton (England), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Paul Casey (England), Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Lee Westwood (England), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Ian Poulter (Scotland (England).

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopeka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler; America: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Kopeka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

All three days will be broadcast by Sky Sports, with Sky Sports Golf carrying all of the action and the Main Event channel carrying some select coverage.

Subscribers can also watch the action live online on the website or through the live feed.

The BBC will broadcast daily highlight programmes on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, which will be broadcast immediately after each day’s play closes and repeated later.