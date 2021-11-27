Scheana Shay of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ believes Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s split is permanent.

Scheana Shay, star of “Vanderpump Rules,” has spoken out against Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s breakup.

Shay chatted with Page Six recently in order to promote her new Bella Boss capsule collection. “Yes,” the 36-year-old reality personality answered when asked if she feels Kent and Randall’s breakup is final. Kent, 31, is doing well after calling off her three-year engagement to Emmett, 50, according to Shay. Shay described her co-star as a “powerful woman.” “She has all of her businesses, and she has a lot on her plate, but she’ll be great.” Kent and Emmett split up last month after he allegedly cheated on her in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Page Six.

After she deleted or archived her Instagram images with the Hollywood producer, the CEO of Give Them Lala fuelled divorce speculations. She also “liked” a Facebook post concerning Emmett’s claimed encounters with two women in Nashville.

Kent then tweeted video of herself and their 8-month-old baby, Ocean, checking into the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Shay made it clear that she didn’t “want to see any family broken apart, whether it’s a divorce or a breakup,” referring to her own divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay, which was featured on “Pump Rules” in 2017.

“Ocean’s parents are no longer living together, which is awful for any family,” she added. “I wouldn’t want that on my worst enemy, and she isn’t even close.” It was very upsetting to learn about all of that from her, as she is a good friend. And all I can say is that I wish them all the best. I’m hoping they can come to an agreement for Ocean’s sake.” In this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Kent and Shay’s friendship appeared to be in jeopardy. The latter, on the other hand, said that they were now “in a really good position” and that their friendship was “extremely firm,” as fans will witness in the second half of the season.

Kent revealed during a group session in Season 9 that Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, had been involved in a violent argument with his ex-wife when he was 19, causing friction between her and Shay. Davies, 30, shares 7-month-old Summer Moon with Shay and hasn’t seen his ex-wife and their two children in years.

In an emotional chat with SUR CEO Lisa Vanderpump, Davies subsequently admitted to his background.

