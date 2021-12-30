Scheana Shay Discusses Postpartum Hair Loss in the Wake of Negative Reactions: ‘My Biggest Insecurity’

Scheana Shay has confessed that she has been dealing with postpartum hair loss since she and her partner, Brock Honey Davies, welcomed their baby child, Summer Moon, in April.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old reality TV personality shared a snapshot of herself with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars on Instagram Story, along with a lengthy statement detailing her hair loss. Her post was in response to the bad feedback she received after the program on Tuesday.

Shay added, “To everyone who has complimented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and seriously the only thing I normally would facetune.” “I had postpartum hair loss after having a kid…” Shay also revealed that her hair is gradually returning, although she is still “pumping milk every 3 hours since Summer stopped latching.” “It’s happening to me,” she clarified, adding that she isn’t sure if her loss is related to breastfeeding. “My hair was falling out in clumps,” she explained, adding, “Next time, think before you say something.” Along with the celebrity’s snapshot, a Twitter user provided a screenshot of Shay’s Instagram Story.

The reality star has already spoken up about her challenges since giving baby on April 26. She mentioned last month that she was having trouble getting back into her workout routine.

Shay told Page Six, “It’s terrible because I suffered for the first four months.” “It took a few months of gradually resuming workouts and other activities to feel good and confident again.” On April 28, Shay also shared a selfie of herself in the hospital with her baby and partner on Instagram. In the stated post, she revealed that she encountered issues during the childbirth procedure.

“My blood pressure was extremely high almost 24 hours after being induced. Preeclampsia, which has now progressed to HELLP syndrome, was diagnosed in me “In the caption, she wrote: “My doctor stated I was lucky since we detected it early enough to fix it.” Since 2013, Shay has been a regular on “Vanderpump Rules.” She also starred in the TV show “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” and the films “Mouthpiece” and “Wedding Day,” both of which were released in 2016 and 2012.

From 2014 through 2017, Shay was married to Michael Shay. In November of this year, it was revealed that she was dating Davies.