Schalke has received proposals for Ozan Kabak after Liverpool made their transfer plans apparent.

Ozan Kabak, a Schalke defender who spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool, is attracting interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe as he nears a permanent move.

Despite rumors that he could go for less than €10 million, The Washington Newsday knows Schalke has placed a far higher value on his shoulders this summer.

Schalke had been said to be considering allowing Kabak to leave for free in order to reduce his wage cost, but the club has denied this.

Rather, it is thought that Kabak has been approached by numerous European clubs, with one club in Spain making an offer of €17 million (£14.5 million), but it is now up to the player to pick where he wants to play.

The offer from La Liga, according to Schalke, is far closer to a reasonable assessment for the player.

During his loan term in England, they discovered that Liverpool had no intention of signing Kabak for the £18 million option agreed in January, instead opting for Ibrahima Konate.

Kabak was then permitted to travel to the European Championships with his national team, Turkey, where he was resolved to devote his whole attention to the competition.

Turkey was eliminated in the group stage, placing last in a group that included Italy, Switzerland, and Wales, and Kabak went on vacation.

When he returned to Schalke, he trained alone in order to catch up with the rest of his colleagues, who had not been abroad on international service and thus had begun pre-season earlier than the Turk.

The German club is willing to let Kabak leave once he has decided where he wants to go and a sufficient amount has been agreed upon.

Schalke, on the other hand, are hesitant to initiate talks with clubs that Kabak has no interest in joining, believing that Kabak, despite his youth, has a wealth of experience that would make him an appealing option to potential suitors.

