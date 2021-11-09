Scarlett Moffatt, star of Gogglebox, reveals ‘too much information’ in a tearful health update.

Scarlett Moffatt was on the verge of crying as she admitted to her Twitter followers that she was feeling “poorly.”

The former Gogglebox star updated her 2 million Instagram followers on her health.

Scarlett acknowledged to disclosing “too much information” after claiming to have suffered from a severe case of food illness.

“Now, this may be too much information, and sometimes I forget that I have 2 million followers on here,” she remarked.

“I may be a little too open at times, but I’m going to tell you anyhow.”

“I woke up at 5 a.m. this morning and was like, ‘What is this feeling?'”

Scarlett had attributed her ailment to food poisoning from a takeout the night before.

“I honestly believe I got food poisoning from eating a stale Doner kebab wrap,” she continued, “which makes me feel terrible just thinking about it.”

“I know this since a handful of my other pals who ate the stale Doner kebab wrap are experiencing similar symptoms.”

Scarlett shared photos with her Instagram followers from a Steps concert she attended in her hometown of Newcastle last night.

The I’m a Celebrity winner, on the other hand, claimed she deliberately took it easy today so she could feel fresh.

“I don’t mind being sick if it’s because of booze,” she continued. “I purposely took a few of alcopops and one tequila rose shot.”

Scarlett went on to say that she hasn’t been able to stop vomiting all day, but that she has had the support of her four-legged companion to get her through the ordeal.

“Even when I’m sipping water, it’s coming back up,” she explained. I just want to be cuddled.

“Bonnie hasn’t abandoned me.” God bless her, she can know I’m sick.”