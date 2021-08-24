Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney has gotten Elizabeth Olsen’s attention.

Elizabeth Olsen has spoken out in support of her “Avengers” co-star Scarlett Johansson in her legal struggle with Disney.

The 32-year-old Hollywood actress recently spoke with Vanity Fair alongside Jason Sudeikis, 45, about their respective new television projects “WandaVision” and “Ted Lasso.” They were, however, asked to comment on Johansson’s lawsuit against the media conglomerate.

“I think she’s incredibly tough, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Good for you, Scarlett,’” Olsen remarked.

“I mean, when it comes to performers and their earnings, that’s just, that’s just all contracts,” she says. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not,” she told Vanity Fair before questioning Sudeikis if he’s concerned about Johansson’s safety.

“Of course,” she says. I mean, how could I not? Sudeikis joked, “She’s married to my comedic brother,” referring to his “SNL” co-star Colin Jost.

During the same interview, Olsen expressed her concerns about movies being released on streaming services in the midst of the pandemic, stating that it could harm small-budget films.

“I am interested in seeing art films and going to art house theaters. As a result, I’m concerned about that, as well as the need for people to keep these theaters open. And I’m not sure how profitable that is for these theaters,” she added.

Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney following the release of her Marvel film “Black Widow.” She claimed in her lawsuit that the parent corporation broke her contract by releasing her film on Disney+’s Premium Access tier the same day it was launched in theaters.

According to the lawsuit, Johansson was contractually obligated to receive bonuses if the film met specified box office goals. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Black Widow’s” box office potential was supposedly harmed by its availability on the streaming site.

Despite earlier stating that the complaint has “no validity whatsoever,” Disney filed a move last Friday to compel Johansson to a private arbitration over her claims.

In response, Johansson’s lawyer, John Berlinski, told E! News over the weekend that Disney is “predictably” attempting to “cover its misdeeds in a confidential arbitration” rather than face public action.