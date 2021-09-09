Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit against Disney is a ‘Mess,’ according to Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch is the first “Avengers” actor to speak out about Scarlett Johansson’s ongoing Disney lawsuit. It’s “a bit of a mess,” he says.

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney in late July, alleging that the company breached her contract by simultaneously releasing her film “Black Widow” in theaters and on OTT platforms. She claimed she lost up to $50 million in earnings as a result of it.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Cumberbatch was open and honest about a number of topics. When asked about the ongoing lawsuit between Johansson and Disney, the 45-year-old actor gave a fairly balanced response.

He said, “It’s sad what’s going on between the lawyers.” “It’s just the language and the accusations of ‘putting it in the context of a global pandemic.’ The whole thing is just a shambles.”

According to him, the film industry has yet to decide how artists should be compensated for their efforts in such difficult times.

“We’re trying to figure out what the revenue streams should be for artists who contribute to Disney’s multibillion-dollar enterprise. It also needs to be contractualized. How does an artist’s normal compensation work in conjunction with box office bonuses? It’s a new paradigm, and it’s a complicated one at that. No one saw this coming, and no one should use hindsight to say, ‘Well, it should have been done.’ That was the first of these films that was going to get a cinematic release during the pandemic and got stalled and stalled and stalled. It’s very new territory,” he said.

Cumberbatch also spoke about an instance when he improvised one of his lines during the filming of “Avengers Infinity War.”

“Infinity War” brought together all the previously introduced Avengers to fight against one big threat, Thanos. But there was some visible tension between some of the superheroes, like “Doctor Strange,” played by Cumberbatch, and “Iron Man,” played by Robert Downey Junior.

"I remember on the set when I called him a douchebag, there was this sort of ripple effect. 'Oh my God. Did you just call Iron Man a douchebag?' They kept it, good for them. And then, it got the same kind of response at the cinema. I was just … I got bored of being compared to Liberace or whatever other retorts the guy with the same camp goatee had opposite me, so I tried to knock him down. It's great fun to.