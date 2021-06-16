Scarlett Johansson Confirms Natasha and Yelena’s ‘Meaningful’ Shared Vest in ‘Black Widow’

With the release of Black Widow approaching, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may learn even more about the superhero picture. Scarlett Johansson gave some details regarding a piece of clothing worn by her and another character, including its history and what it could represent for the franchise.

In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Widow,’ Natasha and Yelena wore the identical vest.

Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, is shown wearing the same vest as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War.

our analysis of the first trailer for Black Widow pic.twitter.com/FiSTwprJIj https://t.co/aUbsB9Jji9 pic.twitter.com/FiSTwprJIj

December 8, 2019 — IGN (@IGN)

Natasha’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War in Edinburgh, Scotland, differs from the last time fans saw her in Captain America: Civil War. Her hair is now platinum blonde, and she’s dressed in a green vest over her black superhero costume. Of course, hardly one notices her new look because there’s so much going on.

Years later, when the first photographs for Black Widow were released, the vest became a talking point. Fans immediately recognized Yelena’s green vest as the same one Natasha wore in Infinity War. Given that Black Widow takes place between Civil War and Infinity War, it was widely assumed that Yelena gifted Natasha the vest during Black Widow.

Johansson calls it a ‘meaningful’ connection

In most cases, fans only have months or even just weeks to ponder such a question. However, Black Widow experienced significant delays. Its original premiere date in May 2020 was pushed back multiple times. With its official release set for July 9, 2021, outlets can finally reveal what they learned in interviews conducted more than a year ago.

Speaking to Screen Rant during a 2019 set visit, Johansson confirmed the vest she wears in Infinity War is meant to be the same one Florence Pugh wore as Yelena in Black Widow. “It actually is an important thing,” she said. “It seems very superficial, but it actually is very unique, it’s a meaningful… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.