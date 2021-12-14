Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon pose with their daughter Ava at the premiere of ‘Sing 2’ [Photos].

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter attended the premiere of the animated musical comedy film “Sing 2” on Sunday evening. Scarlett Johansson and Tori Kelly, her co-stars, posed with her.

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her 22-year-old daughter Ava Elizabeth on the red carpet.

A Twitter user pointed out that Witherspoon and Ava appear more like sisters than mother and daughter in a shot of the two posing together at the event.

“Youthful: At the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Reese Witherspoon, 45, turned back the clock beside her daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and appeared more like a sister to her,” the user remarked.

The actress was dressed in a checkered red and pink minidress, while Ava was dressed in a black minidress. The mother and daughter wore sandals that were identical.

On Monday, Witherspoon headed to Instagram to share some photos from the occasion. A selfie with celebrities Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll was one of them. Kroll wore a blue suit with a turtleneck t-shirt, while McConaughey wore a formal brown suit.

The actress poses with her co-stars Johansson and Kelly in the next snap. The actress wore a black jacket over her red and pink minidress in the snap, while Johansson wore a red jacket over her red and pink minidress. With a belt around her waist, the “Black Widow” actress completed her ensemble.

Kelly donned a pink gown with frills and a black jacket. Witherspoon was all smiles in the third snap, posing with McConaughey. The actress appeared alongside her husband, Jim Toth, in the last photo.

“It’s time to resurrect the band! We can’t wait to #Sing with you in the theaters on December 22nd @singmovie, “The photographs were captioned by Witherspoon.

Viola Davis, Brian Bowen Smith, and Ali Larter are among the celebrities who have expressed their enthusiasm for the film.

“Sing 2” is about a group of animals that discover the power of music and how it may help them mend their broken hearts. Director Garth Jennings is behind the camera, and the film is set to hit theaters on December 22. The first chapter of the film, starring the same ensemble, was released in 2016.