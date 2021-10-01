Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their legal dispute over the film “Black Widow,” according to a report.

Johansson and Disney representatives revealed that their legal fight over the distribution of “Black Widow” had been settled. Johansson and Disney both want to work together again now that their working relationship has returned to normal.

In a statement received by Entertainment Weekly, Johansson added, “I am delighted to have settled our concerns with Disney.” “I’m quite happy of the work we’ve done together over the years, and I’ve had a terrific time working with the team creatively. I am looking forward to working with you in the future.”

The resolution delighted both Disney and Johansson. The company is even working on a project with Johansson.

In a statement, Disney Studios chief Alan Bergman stated, “I’m extremely delighted that we were able to come to a consensual understanding with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow.'” “We value her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to collaborating on a variety of new projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror,’” said the studio.

The legal battle between Johansson and Disney began when the former filed a lawsuit against the latter for claimed violation of contract when the latter released “Black Widow” in a hybrid format. At the same time, the superhero film was launched in theaters and on Disney+, the streaming service.

The actress claimed that her contract only guaranteed exclusive theatrical release, and that the hybrid release resulted in a pay cut. Her complaint, according to Disney, had “absolutely no merit.” But Johansson’s lawyer fired back saying Disney was afraid of public litigation.

“Why is Disney so apprehensive about litigating this lawsuit in front of the public?”

E! News quoted John Berlinski as saying. “Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give ‘Black Widow’ a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions. But that’s exactly what happened, and we’re excited to share the overwhelming data that backs it up.”

Disney quickly denied the accusation. “We are just asking the Court to implement the parties’ contract requiring arbitration of all disputes,” says attorney Daniel Petrocelli.

Disney quickly denied the accusation. "We are just asking the Court to implement the parties' contract requiring arbitration of all disputes," says attorney Daniel Petrocelli.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek discussed the company's future in the wake of Johansson's lawsuit. He stated that their "most significant asset" is their talent, and that they "compensate them fairly depending on the conditions of the contracts they committed to with us."