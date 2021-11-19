Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Attend Their First Red Carpet Event Since Giving Birth.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attended their first public function together since their wedding. The couple arrived arm-in-arm at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills for the American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, making a rare red carpet appearance together.

Johansson wore a sultry white backless suit in photos with the pair. Teardrop earrings, a silver necklace, and glistening high heels completed her gorgeous outfit. Jost, who is a regular on “Saturday Night Live,” wore a classic black suit to the occasion.

Before the COVID-19 epidemic, Johansson and Jost attended a significant red carpet event over two years ago, when they graced the 2020 Oscars. Jost “slimed” his wife at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, when they made a virtual appearance.

It was also their first big in-person event since the birth of their son Cosmo in the summer. Jost announced on social media in August that they had welcomed their first child during the pandemic. He wrote, “OK, ok, we had a baby.” “His name is Cosmo,” says the narrator. He is adored by all of us. He added, “Privacy would be tremendously appreciated.”

Jost has now admitted that his mother doesn’t like the name of their baby child. “I’d say that threw my mother off and she didn’t fully comprehend it.” In an interview with Seth Meyers last month, he said, “I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing.”

“After three or four days, she’d ring us and say, ‘Cosmo.'” ‘And now, is it final?’ she would ask. ‘Did you, for example, provide your birth certificate?’ ‘Oh, sure, we did that in the hospital,’ we say. ‘OK, fascinating,’ she said. Because I read somewhere that there is also a Cosimo with a ‘I,’ that could be an alternative. “Perhaps Cosimo is his true name, but you can still call him Cosmo,” he continued.

In October 2020, Johansson and Jost married.