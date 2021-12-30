SB19 continues to reign supreme on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart, while BTS remains in second place.

With “Bazinga,” SB19 continues to reign supreme on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. For the third week in a row, the song has surpassed BTS’ “Butter” to take the top spot on the chart dated January 1, 2022.

On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs, the Filipino boyband became the first artist to defeat BTS. It first reached the top of the ranking on December 11 after receiving 280,000 Twitter mentions in a 24-hour period and being referenced 3 million times in a week.

While BTS and SB19 are far apart in terms of streaming statistics and record sales, the latter has an advantage in terms of Twitter mentions.

Furthermore, SB19’s dominance on the list demonstrates the importance of loyal fandoms in the development of worldwide musicians.

“Bazinga” has spent eight weeks on the Hot Trending Songs chart, while “Butter” has spent a total of ten weeks on the chart.

BE: FIRST, a Japanese pop trio, is in third place with their first single “Gifted.”

The song also takes the top spot on the Hot Trending Songs global rankings this week. It’s been a month since the song was released, yet it’s still causing a stir on Twitter.

“Fly Away,” by Dimash Kudaibergen, is at No. 4.

It’s followed by NCT’s “Dreaming,” which is featured on the group’s new album “Universe.”

“Eleven” by IVE is currently at No. 6, while “Lalisa,” a solo tune by Blackpink member Lisa, is at No. 7. The latter has been on the charts for a total of ten weeks.

BTS member Jin’s “Yours” is at No. 8, followed by his humorous but controversial song “Super Tuna” at No. 9.

With “Dreams Come True,” Aespa takes the No. 10 slot this week, moving Dimash Kudaibergen’s “Be with Me” to No. 11.

Twitter powers Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, which is sponsored by Capital One. It monitors global music-related trends and discussions on Twitter for the previous 24 hours or seven days. The ranking tracks what songs are being discussed on the microblogging site, not necessarily what users are listening to.