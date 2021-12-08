SB19, a Southeast Asian boyband, tops Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart, dethroning BTS.

SB19, a multi-award-winning Southeast Asian boyband, topped Billboard’s newly minted Hot Trending Songs chart fueled by Twitter this week, beating out Korean superstars BTS.

SB19 and its current single, “Bazinga,” surged seven notches to the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for the week ending December 11. BTS’ “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” which are at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, are the next two songs on the chart. Meanwhile, South Korea’s fastest-rising K-pop musical act, Stray Kids, is presently at No. 4 with their new hit named “Christmas EveL.” SB19 is the most popular Pinoy pop (P-pop) boyband in the Philippines, as well as the first Southeast Asian act to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award. For the Top Social Artist award, the group fought against BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen, and Ariana Grande.

Stell, Josh, Pablo, Ken, and Justin make up SB19, a five-piece band. ShowBT, a Korean entertainment business with a branch in the Philippines, created the group in 2016.

In November 2020, the boyband was first listed on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart. The ensemble was named the Most Requested Artist of the Year on MTV’s Friday Livestream in the same year. It was also added to Spotify’s RADAR program, which links musicians with fans all across the world. In December 2020, SB19 was ranked No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Social 50 artists list.

SB19 is known for writing songs with contemporary sounds and catchy lyrics that appeal to today’s youth. “Bazinga,” the group’s new English single, is about cancel culture and the criticism the group faced at the start of its career. The song was first released in October and is on the verge of hitting 3 million views this month.

According to Billboard, the song topped the Hot Trending Songschart with 1.5 million Twitter mentions, accounting for 67 percent of all tweets for the tracking week, which lasted from November 26 to December 2.

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs list, sponsored by Capital One, tracks global music-related trends and conversations on Twitter.

Each week, Billboard publishes a 20-position edition of the chart, which covers activity from Friday to Thursday.