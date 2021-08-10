Saweetie Net Worth: While at USC, the artist worked four jobs.

Saweetie is a rapper best known for her debut single “Icy Grl,” which was certified Gold in June 2018 after selling 500,000 copies in the United States. However, the artist had to work four jobs during her undergraduate years to make ends meet.

According to Billboard, the music artist’s tracks “My Type,” which reached No. 1 on the Rhythmic Songs Airplay Chart in 2019, and “Tap In,” which topped the Top Triller U.S. & Global Charts, followed up her meteoric debut in the industry.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Saweetie, born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, has a net worth of $4 million. During her time as a student, though, the musician struggled to make ends meet. After graduating from Monterey Trail High School, Harper put her education ahead of her profession and enrolled in San Diego State University, where she studied for a year.

The rapper had stated that she had no intention of pursuing a college education, but was eventually admitted into her preferred school, the University of Southern California. Her enrollment at USC compelled her to concentrate on her studies and complete her education.

Saweetie had a hard time juggling her schooling, four jobs, and a budding singing career. “I’m a high-maintenance individual. I enjoy getting my hair done, getting my nails done, and going shopping. I had to fight to stay awake. And how do you go about doing that? During an interview with the Daily Trojan, Saweetie claimed, “I have four jobs.”

Saweetie’s Instagram account, @saweetie, has over 12 million followers as of August 2021. Meanwhile, in May 2021, 20.6 million Spotify users listened to her music. The rapper also has her own clothing brand, “Icy,” which draws inspiration for its designs from the lyrics of her songs. According to Forbes, one of the goods is a $100 pair of terry fabric sweatpants with the phrase “wealthy with no day job” from her breakout track, “Tap In.”

The rapper will release her first EP, “Pretty B*tch Music,” later this summer. She also intends to establish her own “Icy Baby Foundation,” which she will co-found with her grandma. The company’s goal is to improve Black and Brown youth’s financial literacy.