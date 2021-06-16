Savannah Guthrie Admits It Takes a Village to Get Her Ready to Guest-Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Savannah Guthrie Admits It Takes a Village to Get Her Ready to Guest-Host the Quiz Show

It’s time for another round of Jeopardy! Savannah Guthrie, today’s guest host, took the morning program’s viewers behind the scenes for a look at her two-week stint on the show.

Her takeaway from her two weeks at the podium where the late Alex Trebek once stood? The popular long-time host made the job appear simple.

Guthrie takes the stage at the ‘Jeopardy!’ lectern.

Even though she conducts high-stakes interviews with news and policymakers on a regular basis, the morning show anchor admitted that she was scared taking on Jeopardy! from June 14 to June 25.

Guthrie told USA Today, “I was incredibly excited, but I was also pretty intimidated.” “At “Jeopardy!”, the producers and writers have been there (for) decades. They are truly at the pinnacle of their profession. They’re the greatest in the world at what they do, and the program is all about it. It’s all about understanding. It’s all about intelligence, and it’s scary when you first go in. And I was determined to do a decent job in order to demonstrate my admiration for the game. Alex created a beautiful home, and I admire it.”

@SavannahGuthrie of @TODAYshow discusses the most difficult aspect of her stint as a @Jeopardy host, whether she’d consider a full-time offer, and more.

https://t.co/YEzwIs72Sj

— June 14, 2021, USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife)

When Guthrie spoke with Trebek’s widow Jean and his family lately, he was struck by how ordinary the quiz show presenter was.

“Getting to know his family taught me that he was simply a regular guy who happened to have an exceptional profession and great talents,” she said. “I basically just thought that you can be amazing just by being a good human, and it appeared that he was.”

Savannah Guthrie was astounded by the amount of work that went into ‘Jeopardy!’

Guthrie provided viewers a behind-the-scenes look on Today… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.