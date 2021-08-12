Savannah Chrisley and her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles are back together, but they want to keep their relationship private, according to reports.

Savannah Chrisley opened up about her restored relationship with ex-boyfriend Nic Kerdiles.

On Monday, the star of “Growing Up Chrisley” spoke with E! News about her relationship with Kerdiles. “Nic is still in my life,” Chrisley claimed in the interview, implying that they are back together. “However, we’re still trying to work things out,” she says.

Chrisley chose not to go into depth about their rekindled romance, despite the fact that she acknowledged his existence in her life.

“We just decided to keep things off of social media, keep things a little more private,” she explained. “When the world gets involved, I kind of put my life out there for everyone to see and have an opinion about, and I’ve kind of come to a place in life where I feel like I deserve a little bit of privacy when it comes to that,” she said. “We’re simply taking things day by day.”

Chrisley and Kerdiles started dating in November 2017 after meeting on Instagram. On December 24, 2018, he proposed to her, and she accepted. In October 2020, about a year later, the reality star told E! News that they were “taking some steps back.” Chrisley’s rep confirmed to People at the time that the wedding was still on the table.

However, the pair announced their separation in September 2020.

“I’m sure you’ve all been wondering…

So here it is: Oh, how I wish I had this smile on my face right now, and that contagious laugh was bursting from my body…

Unfortunately, this is not the case. According to People, Chrisley said on Instagram at the time, “Nic and I have chosen to call it quits.” “We don’t have any animosity between us…which, to be honest, makes parting goodbye much more difficult. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it’s time for each of us to take our own steps forward.”

Chrisley put her efforts into her new cosmetics company, Sassy by Savannah Chrisley, when the couple split up. Her company is a huge success, and she recently decided to put her breakup into it.

E! News quoted her as stating, “We actually have a line launching called The Break-Up collection, which was obviously influenced by my personal life.” “I took the suffering I was going through and thought to myself, ‘You know what?’ I’m going to be the Taylor Swift of this generation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.