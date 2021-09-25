Sausages, poultry, and other items are being recalled by Aldi, Asda, and Tesco.

Following a string of product recalls, shoppers are being advised to check their refrigerators and cupboards.

Supermarkets and UK merchants such as Asda, Aldi, and Tesco have lately issued recall notices.

Customers are advised not to eat the food and instead return it to the store where it was purchased.

Traders issue product recalls when they discover flaws in their items that could jeopardize the consumer’s safety. The item should not be utilized and should be returned to the merchant.

The following items are being recalled:

Asda, Aldi, and Tesco sell sausages.

Six Traditional Pork Sausages from Edwards of Conwy are being recalled because they contain wheat (gluten), which is not specified on the label.

This means that anyone with a wheat or gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Although some of the impacted batches have beyond their shelf life, the product can still be frozen.

11 SEPTEMBER, 12 SEPTEMBER, 21 SEPTEMBER, and 25 SEPTEMBER

506005953102 is a barcode.

If you have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance have purchased the above product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Tesco salad cream

Jack’s 50 percent Reduced Fat Salad Cream and Tesco 50 percent Less Fat Salad Cream are being recalled by Tesco because they contain milk that is not listed on the label. This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the products.

Jack’s Salad Cream with 50% Less Fat 450 mL in a pack Batch code: Every batch June 2022 is the best-before date.

Tesco Salad Cream with 50% Less Fat 450 mL in a pack Batch code: Every batch June 2022 is the best-before date.

Sainsbury’s chicken

The Original SFC Bargain Box is being recalled by SFC Wholesale Ltd because it contains milk, which is not specified on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

This item is only available in Sainsbury’s stores.

SFC’s Original Bargain Box

700g per pack

All dates up to and including September 30, 2022 are best before

Milk Allergens

