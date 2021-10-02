Saturday’s full lineup, tickets, and everything you need to know about Sound City Liverpool 2021.

Sound City Liverpool is still going strong today, with events taking place all around the city.

Beabadoobee, The Snuts, Not3s, Baby Queen, Gracey, Nauos, Deco, Molly Payton, and others performed at the three-day festival, which began yesterday.

Red Rum Club will play with special guest Jamie Webster on day two of Sound City, and The Murder Capital and The Mysterines will also take the stage.

Line-up, tickets, and location for Sound City Liverpool 2021

Tickets are currently on sale for £32.45 each day or £65.45 for the weekend. There are also special bundles available, such as a ticket and a t-shirt, a ticket and a poster, or a VIP ticket.

The Bombed Out Church is where wristbands can be picked up. Grand Central Hall, Arts Club, Leaf, Jimmys, EBGBS, Jacaranda, The Kazimier Stockroom, and The Shipping Forecast are among the live music venues in the city.

The Sound City+ conference is held at British Music Experience, which is located on the waterfront in the Cunard Building.

Sound City is an event for anyone aged 14 and over, and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Under the age of 18, proof of identification is required, and a separate wristband will be supplied. Some late-night activities and places are only open to people aged 18 and up.

You must show proof of COVID-19 immunity by submitting a negative Rapid Lateral Flow Test or proof of complete immunization (both doses). “The summary has come to an end.”