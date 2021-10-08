‘Saturday Night Live’ Host Kim Kardashian Finds It Easy [Watch].

In a new teaser released on Twitter Thursday, Kim Kardashian joked about her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, saying it’s “so simple.”

The 40-year-old reality TV actress can be seen in the video introducing herself and singer Halsey. Kardashian was asked if she was “nervous” about doing sketch comedy by Cecily Strong, a regular on “SNL.”

Kardashian stated that she has no reason to be concerned because she has already hired sketch writers to do the work “What is the reason for this? Isn’t it true that I don’t have to draw sketches?” Strong reacted with a resounding “No.” “No, there are cue cards,” Halsey answered when the mother of four questioned if she was meant to memorize lines. “Everyone else won’t look as wonderful as me, will they?” Kardashian said. “No, certainly not,” Strong confirmed. “It’s really simple,” Kardashian said.

Strong also questioned both guests in the promo if they should form their own “female group,” to which Halsey responded emphatically, “Absolutely not.” “We already said no when you pitched that backstage,” Kardashian joked, agreeing with Halsey. The clip was posted on the official Twitter account of “SNL” on Thursday evening.

The reaction from fans was varied, with many disapproving of a reality TV celebrity joining the long roster of famous SNL hosts. While some fans were looking forward to the forthcoming episode, others were planning to skip it due to Kardashian.

“What’s next, you’re going to invite tiktokers to host?” said one person, implying that bringing Kardashian on board was a bad idea. “Don’t give them ideas,” another person responded. Ego Nwodim, a cast member on “SNL,” remarked about Kardashian’s participation on the show last month.

“It’s just interesting for us to be a part of a show where we have someone come in who doesn’t necessarily do what we do or isn’t interested in what we do,” Nwodim told ET.

She went on to say that the cast members aim to elevate and make the show’s guests seem good, and that she hopes to “bring out” a side of the guests that viewers haven’t seen before.

"Saturday Night Live" is a sketch comedy show that has been on the air since 1975 and is one of the most popular in its genre. Many artists, including actors, musicians, comedians, and well-known figures, collaborate on skits based on current events. Over the years, it has also given birth to some of the most well-known personalities in comic writing and performance.