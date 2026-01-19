Sasha Chuk and Emma Kawawada Featured in HAF 2026 Development Slate

The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) has unveiled the first wave of selected in-development projects for the upcoming 24th Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF). Scheduled to take place from March 17-19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, HAF will be held concurrently with the 30th Hong Kong Filmart.

Diverse Range of Projects Highlighted

The initial 17 projects reflect a rich diversity of cultural narratives and genres, ranging from comedy and fantasy to suspense and drama. Of the 414 submissions received from 38 countries and regions, 82% came from Asia, underlining the growing prominence of the continent’s film industry on the global stage. The forum has selected works that address a variety of themes, including bereavement, love, and personal transformation.

Among the emerging filmmakers gaining attention at HAF 2026 are Sasha Chuk, who is collaborating once again with renowned producer Stanley Kwan on the drama 131, and Emma Kawawada, whose new project Life is Yours follows an elderly woman on a path to reclaim what was once hers. Both Chuk and Kawawada are carving out unique spaces in the film industry with their thought-provoking narratives.

Chuk’s 131 delves into the lives of two masseuses and a construction worker, exploring their efforts to reshape their futures between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. In another notable entry, Kawawada’s Life is Yours tells the story of a cleaner seeking revenge after her land at a Niseko ski resort is taken from her, marking a compelling entry into themes of resilience and justice in an increasingly complex world.

Also featured is 38.83, a comedy co-produced with Japanese talent, about the unlikely reconnection of a 38-year-old woman with her 83-year-old grandmother during an overseas trip. Directed by Vincci Cheuk and produced by Koga Shunsuke, the film adds another dimension to the HAF’s eclectic lineup. Similarly, the absurdist Fishers of Men from India’s Sanju Surendran portrays an Indian banker’s surreal obsession with fish, set against the backdrop of Kerala’s coast.

The 2026 slate includes works from several well-established industry figures. Notably, The Flower Seller by Emetjan Memet brings a whimsical story set in Xinjiang, where a depressed man’s life takes an unexpected turn thanks to the eponymous character. Other significant projects include Funeral Flowers, a politically charged drama from the Philippines, and The Funeral March, a stark narrative about a recluse’s quest to fulfill a burial promise in snowy Hokkaido.

Debut Filmmakers to Watch

Several first-time directors are also making waves with their debut projects. Among them is Xu Jianming, whose Have a Good Trip ties together seven strange tales in a small town, drawing attention for its intricate narrative. Meanwhile, Story Chen Jianying’s My Phantom weaves a dreamlike journey in Kyoto as a Chinese writer encounters a mysterious figure resembling her late fiancé.

HAF 2026 also showcases feature debut projects like Forgetting She Is She, a twisted love story directed by Guo Yu-tian, and Heading South, which explores the inner conflict of a young Mongolian girl torn between tradition and the allure of K-pop and city life.

In total, the forum’s selection includes a dynamic blend of genres and themes, offering a glimpse into the future of Asian cinema. As part of its commitment to discovering fresh voices, HAF will announce more in-development projects in the coming weeks, including works in animation and genre films.