Sarah Shahi is asked if her boyfriend Adam Demos wore a prosthetic in the movie “Sex/Life.”

Sarah Shahi is talking up about recording sex scenes with co-star Adam Demos, who is now her boyfriend, for their new Netflix series “Sex/Life.”

During an Instagram interview with theSkimm on Aug. 10, the 41-year-old actress was questioned if the 36-year-old Australian actor wore a prosthetic when he filmed his now-viral full-frontal scene from the third episode of “Sex/Life.”

Us Weekly quoted the “Person of Interest” star as adding, “It’s just not my place to tell.” “A lady never kisses and tells, and a gentleman never kisses and tells, so…”

Demos was shot without a body double, according to showrunner Stacy Rukeyser in an interview.

She told Collider in June after the show’s premiere, “No, that’s not a body double.”

s “I mean, most people wonder if it’s real or if it’s a prosthetic.”

“I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is that a gentleman never tells,” Rukeyser concluded. As a result, we’ll leave that to the viewer’s imagination.”

Billie’s (Shahi) husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) became inquisitive about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brad (Demos) after reading her diary about how the latter pampered her when they were together in the third episode. Cooper followed the record label executive to the gym and had a glimpse of Brad’s manhood in the shower after an intensive exercise.

Part of the initial screenplay page for the shower scene read, “As he does so, Cooper can’t help but lower his eyes to check at Brad’s package – the instrument that caused his wife so much pleasure.” “And S–T, his greatest fears have been realized. Cooper returns his gaze to Brad, feeling more underdog than ever and ashamed as hell for having just checked him out.”

During the interview, Shahi did not comment on her beau’s package, but she did speak openly about her experiences filming intimate moments with Demos.

“As actors, we spend a lot of time pretending to be in love with someone,” she explained. “However, what was interesting from my perspective is that falling for the person you’re meant to be falling for on camera adds an extra layer of intrigue. You’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not sure if this is something I could have done.’

Shahi was going through a divorce when Demos and her met on the set of “Sex/Life” in September 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.