Sarah Paulson says Season 10 of ‘American Horror Story’ will most likely be her final season.

Sarah Paulson has hinted that season 10 of “American Horror Story” may be her final season.

This was said by the 46-year-old Golden Globe winner on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Paulson was questioned about her next project with series co-creator Ryan Murphy, to which she replied, “I don’t know.” It’s the first time in three years that I’m not sure.”

“I believe this is my final season of [American] Horror Story. I mean, I’m not sure,” she clarified. “Every time [Murphy] approaches me with some whack-a-doodle persona, I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ I’m not sure; this is my first time. As a result, we’ll see.”

Since 2011, she has also been a regular on “American Horror Story.” In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast in June, she discussed season 6 and claimed she felt “stuck by my responsibility and contractual commitment to perform American Horror Story.”

She explained, “I was so disappointed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new space inside of myself in terms of what I thought conceivable, in terms of what I would be willing to see if I can achieve.”

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” is presently available to watch on Hulu. It consists of ten episodes, the most recent of which will be released on September 22.

Aside from “American Horror Story,” the actor also plays Linda Tripp in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

The actress discussed her physical appearance in the series last month. “I believe fatphobia exists. Pretending otherwise, I believe, causes more harm,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Murphy also devised this series, in which Paulson’s character aids in the revelation of Bill Clinton’s affair with activist Monica Lewinsky. For the part, the actress used prosthetics and a wig. Since 2016, Paulson has been a regular on the show. The third season premiered on FX on September 7 at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, on September 20, Paulson will present the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.