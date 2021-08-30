Sarah Paulson Discusses ‘Impeachment”s Controversial Look: ‘Fatphobia Is Real’

Sarah Paulson, who played Linda Tripp in the television series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” has spoken up about her physical appearance and the concerns surrounding it.

The 46-year-old actress stated that the issue surrounding her appearance in the series wearing a fat suit is a “real one.” Furthermore, she stated in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week that it has been difficult for her to discuss the topic “without feeling like I’m making excuses.”

“I believe fatphobia exists. Pretending otherwise, I believe, causes more harm,” the actress explained. “It’s also an extremely vital topic to have.”

However, the actress clarified that the performers should not bear sole blame for such portrayal in the series because they “choose to do something that is arguable — and I’m talking about from the inside out — the struggle of a lifetime.”

Paulson portrayed Tripp, a character who helped uncover Bill Clinton’s romance with activist Monica Lewinsky in the aforementioned series. For the part, she had to wear prosthetics and a wig.

“I guess the thing I regret the most is not thinking about it more thoroughly,” she continued. “And it is something crucial for me to consider and reflect on.”

“It’s a fortunate place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had a chance that someone else didn’t have,” the actress said.

“You can only learn something if you learn it. Should I have suspected something? She went on to say, “Absolutely, f—ing-lutely, f—ing-lutely, f—ing-lutely “However, I now do. And I wouldn’t make the same decision again.”

The creator of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” Ryan Murphy, spoke to Entertainment Tonight in April about the actress’ metamorphosis into Tripp’s role.

Murphy claimed that the actor was dedicated to the role and intended to express herself in a natural way. He also revealed that Paulson had gained weight to match Tripp’s appearance.

He continued, “And then you put the wig on her and it’s sort of an unbelievable thing she’s doing physically.” “It has a huge impact.”

Since 2016, Paulson has been a regular on the show. Its third season will premiere on FX on September 7 at 10 p.m.

Since 2011, she has also been a regular on “American Horror Story.” Meanwhile, her suspense series “Ratched,” based on “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” depicts the genesis tale of Nurse Ratched. Brief News from Washington Newsday.