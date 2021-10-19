Sarah Levy, star of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Marries Actor Graham Outerbridge [Photos].

Sarah Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” and actor Graham Outerbridge married over the weekend.

On Monday, Sarah’s brother, actor Dan Levy, announced the news on Instagram with a black-and-white shot of him dancing after the wedding ceremony.

He captioned the photo, “My sister got married this weekend.” “This is not a picture of us on the dance floor yelling the lyrics to S Club Party. @sarahplevy, I adore you.” Sarah also shared a nice black and white photo strip on Instagram the same day.

Sarah captioned the photo, “Bells are ringing 10.16.2021.”

Messages of congratulations flooded the comments section.

Julia Chan, Katie Couric, Rodney To, Blake Lee, and a slew of other celebrities expressed their admiration for the newlyweds.

Outerbridge and Sarah have been together since 2018. Sarah’s birthday celebration was captured in a wonderful snapshot released by Outerbridge last month.

“I just have 22 minutes to publish this,” he said, “but I couldn’t be more excited to spend September 10th with this lovely birthday lady.” “@sarahplevy I adore you! Have a fantastic birthday. This is a candid shot.” Sarah’s snapshot was first uploaded on Outerbridge’s Instagram in 2018, while they were on vacation in Bermuda. The actress also uploaded a photo of herself and Outerbridge at a New York resort in the same year.

From 2015 to 2020, she was a regular on the TV show “Schitt’s Creek.” She also appeared in “United We Fall,” “All Rise,” “Stories of Kindness,” and “SurrealEstate,” among others. She recently appeared in the film “Distancing Socially,” which was released on October 5. Outerbridge, Connor Paolo, Alan Tudyk, Emma Fitzpatrick, and Kim Shaw also star in the film.

The Netflix documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal,” which was released in March, features Outerbridge. He next appears in the film “Pretty Problems,” which is now in post-production.