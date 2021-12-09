Sarah Jessica Parker Attends ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere With Family [Photo].

With her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the premiere of her upcoming sitcom “And Just Like That.”

On Wednesday, the ceremony took place at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Parker was dressed in a lovely grey ruffled dress with pink tulle at the bottom. She finished off her ensemble with a grey cloak and a pair of pink sandals.

Parker’s son and spouse, on the other hand, donned black suits with white pocket squares. During the premiere, a Twitter user uploaded a snapshot of the three.

“I love this image of husband Matthew Broderick and son James from the premiere of #AndJustLikeThat @SJP. I’ve always appreciated her style and enjoyed the #sexandthecity feeling she exudes “The caption was written by a netizen.

“Sex and the City: And Just Like That” is the latest installment in the “Sex and the City” series, which ran from 1998 to 2004. Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte are four characters whose sex lives are the focus of the show.

Only three characters will appear in the revived series, as Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be involved.

When Cattrall did not specify the specific reason for her absence from the new show, she previously stated in 2017 that she was never friends with her co-stars while filming “Sex in the City.” She also stated that she is not interested in reprising the role she has portrayed for over two decades.

Parker, on the other hand, seemed to be looking forward to the new series. “We had left these people and we were intrigued as to where they were and who they were and what was their life like, and who were they now surrounded by,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight during the screening. “It also provided us with a lot of opportunity to expand the family and start presenting new stories,” she told the site.

“If you have excellent allies in your corner, anything is possible,” the official Twitter account for the new series tweeted earlier this month.

“And Just Like That” will premiere on HBO Max on December 9th.