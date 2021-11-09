Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks breaks the silence after the OnlyFans Channel 4 row.

Sarah Jayne Dunn, who starred in Hollyoaks on Channel 4, has spoken out about her departure from the show.

She resigns from her long-running position on the show after joining pornographic subscription site OnlyFans.

Sarah, who has portrayed Mandy in the Channel 4 serial since 1996, claimed she joined the site for the opportunity to meet new people “reclaim control, empowerment, and self-assurance”

However, Channel 4 executives claim that Hollyoaks is a “youth-facing soap” with a lot of “young viewers,” hence cast members are not allowed to be active on “particular 18+ websites.”

The 40-year-old made the following touching statement to The Washington Newsday today: “The previous several days have been an emotional roller coaster. First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude for your unwavering support and kindness; the response has been overwhelming.

“While this isn’t the outcome I had hoped for, I’m very thrilled about what the future holds, and I’m encouraged by everyone’s support.

“It’s critical that we all have the ability to feel empowered in whatever we accomplish in life.

“Finally, I’d like to express my gratitude to Hollyoaks for many wonderful years. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some fantastic, very talented people there, whom I am proud to now call friends, and I wish the program continued success.” Kerry Katona praised Sarah for joining the site last week.

Kerry recently received her first £1 million from tens of thousands of subscribers, some of whom oddly requested images of her feet.