Sarah Harding’s Net Worth: How Much Money Did She Have Before She Died?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress, and model best known for her work with the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. On Sunday, she died of breast cancer. She was 39 years old at the time.

Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from her many endeavors at the time of her death. “Sound of the Underground,” “I’ll Stand By You,” “Walk This Way,” and “The Promise” were all number one hits for her band Girls Aloud. In the United Kingdom alone, the band has sold over 4.6 million albums, some of which have been certified platinum, including “What Will the Neighbors Say?” “Tangled Up” and “Chemistry.”

Harding also had a $130,000 contract with Ultimo lingerie, which she signed in 2006. She starred in “Freefall” and “Run for Your Wife,” among other films and TV shows. Harding continued to create songs as a solo artist during the group’s hiatus in 2009, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2012, Girls Aloud reformed, touring and releasing the singles “Something New” and “Beautiful ‘Cause You Love Me.” However, following their Ten: The Hits Tour in 2013, the band announced their disbandment.

Harding’s solo career blossomed further after the group’s breakup, with the publication of her 2015 EP “Threads.” She appeared on several television programmes in the same year, including “Coronation Street” and “Celebrity MasterChef.” In 2017, Harding made an appearance on the 20th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Harding revealed in August of last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was having weekly chemotherapy. According to CNN, the singer issued a book titled “Hear Me Out” in March, in which she described her life experience, including her battles with cancer.

On Sunday, Harding’s mother, Marie Hardman, acknowledged her daughter’s death in a post on Harding’s official Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that I share the news that my lovely daughter Sarah has suddenly departed away. Many of you are aware of Sarah’s cancer fight and how she fought valiantly from the time she was diagnosed until her death. “This morning, she slipped away peacefully,” she wrote in the message.