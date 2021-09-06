Sarah Harding, the lead singer of Girls Aloud, died of breast cancer at the age of 39.

Sarah Harding, a member of the British-Irish singing group “Girls Aloud,” died of breast cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 39.

Marie Harding, Harding’s mother, confirmed her death on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that my lovely daughter Sarah has regrettably passed away today. Many of you are aware of Sarah’s cancer fight and how she fought valiantly from the time she was diagnosed until her death. This morning, she quietly slipped away. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah, and knowing she was loved gave her immense strength and comfort. I’m sure she doesn’t want to be known for her battle with this awful disease; instead, she was a bright sparkling star, and I hope that’s how she’ll be remembered. take a look at the note on Instagram.

Harding revealed on Instagram in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that it had spread to other regions of her body.

“Right now, I’m going through weekly chemotherapy sessions and battling as hard as I can… “My beautiful mother, family, and close friends are supporting me through this, and I want to express my gratitude to the excellent NHS physicians and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes,” she wrote in her message.

Harding wrote in her memoir that her physicians told her in December that her time was limited and that she would not live to see another Christmas.

In December 2019, she said she disregarded instructions to have the pimples beneath her arm looked out. She claimed that a doctor eventually advised her to have an MRI scan, but that the procedure was postponed because to the epidemic.

“I knew I needed to address this health issue, but with everything else going on, it was difficult,” Harding said.

Her account reveals that she was aware that she was in denial and that she needed to stop making excuses for her predicament.

“One day, I awoke and realized I’d been living in denial about everything. Sure, there was a lockdown, yes, there was a pandemic, but it was almost as if I was using it as an excuse to avoid admitting that something was seriously wrong,” she explained.

Girls Aloud was a well-known five-piece pop ensemble. Brief News from Washington Newsday.