Sarah Ferguson’s Thoughts On Prince Harry Writing A Autobiography

Sarah Ferguson has no objections to Prince Harry telling his own tale.

The Duchess of York, who has written two memoirs and a number of children’s books, recently commented on Prince Harry’s planned tell-all biography and Meghan Markle’s children’s book, “The Bench.” Ferguson praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and said nothing but nice things about them.

“I think Meghan’s writing a children’s book is fantastic; well done her; anyone who sits down and writes a book knows how difficult it is. Because if it’s for kids, you have to keep it everything very condensed,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight. “I think Harry has a lot to say, and I think Diana would be very proud of her sons, their marriages, and the [grandkids],” she says.

“And he’s such a lovely guy, you know, I believe there’s no doubt in life that there’s far too much judgment, and there should be more compassion and support in every manner on everyone,” she continued. My charity’s mission statement is, “We stand together and fight for the right for a kid to dare to dream, regardless of race, creed, color, or other denomination.”

Markle’s book “The Bench,” about the relationship between fathers and sons, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list a week after its release in June.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry stated in July that he is working on a “wholly honest” memoir on his boyhood and adolescence, his military service, and his life as a spouse to Markle and father of Archie, 2, and Lili, 1 month. In 2022, Penguin Random House will publish the book worldwide.

In a statement received by Us Weekly, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” “Over the years, I’ve worn many hats, both physically and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my experience — the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons gained — I can illustrate that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Ferguson also discussed her recently released romance novel, “Her Heart for a Compass,” in her ET interview.

The book's main character, Lady Margaret, "goes against the constraints of 1870 where she was to be ruled by men – and a lady does not," according to the duchess.