Sarah Ferguson defends Prince Andrew on alleged Jeffrey Epstein ties, saying, “He’s a nice guy.”

Prince Andrew’s alleged link with American businessman and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been defended once more by Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson.

The Duchess of York revealed in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine that she will continue to support her royal ex-husband, whom she described as a “lovely man” and a “fantastic father.”

She told PEOPLE, “Whatever issues he has, I will remain firm to the co-parenters [sic]that we are together.” “I believe he is a lovely man who has been a wonderful father to the girls.”

After being identified in several court records relating to Epstein’s sex scandals, Prince Andrew, who shares two adult daughters with Ferguson – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – said in November 2019 that he will stand down from his royal duties. He denied knowing of Epstein’s misdeeds at the time and stated he “regretted” his association with Epstein, who committed suicide in a US prison in August 2019.

Prince Andrew released a statement following Epstein’s death, offering his condolences to the victims, noting that the suicide “has left many unresolved issues, particularly for his victims,” and that he “truly sympathizes with everyone who has been impacted and desires some type of closure.”

One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleged that the multibillionaire forced her to have sex with a number of renowned individuals, including Prince Andrew. She claimed she had three encounters with the Duke: in London, at Epstein’s residence in New York when she was 17, and on the US Virgin Islands when she was 18.

Ferguson expressed her support for Prince Andrew in the midst of the storm, saying she would always have his back. The Duchess of York defended Prince Andrew in an interview with Vogue just weeks after he stepped off from public life, saying it was “simply fantastic what he has done for Britain.”

Despite the fact that Prince Andrew and Ferguson have been apart since 1992, they remain friends and continue to share Royal Lodge.