Sarah Ferguson considers Queen Elizabeth to be her “greatest mentor” and describes her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, as “kind.”

The Duchess of York gushed over the 95-year-old queen on Monday’s episode of the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast. Ferguson claims that the Queen is her “biggest mentor” and the person who has always believed in her, even after her and Prince Andrew separated in 1996.

Ferguson remarked, “I consider to myself that my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother.” “[The Queen] has never been caught off guard.”

According to Us Weekly, her devotion to the Queen originates in part from her poor connection with her own mother, Susan Barrantes, who divorced her father, Ronald Ferguson, in 1974 while the duchess was a toddler. Her mother traveled to Argentina with her new husband, Héctor Barrantes, leaving her family behind. In 1998, she was killed in a vehicle accident.

Ferguson also commended Queen Elizabeth for her sustained leadership and highlighted some of the monarch’s best traits.

“I am in awe of Her Majesty’s ability to be so forward-thinking. And how adaptable, understanding, forgiving, and generous they were,” the author explained. “As well as kind. There is no one, in my opinion, who is a better mentor. Her Majesty’s steadiness has been a great privilege. It’s a tremendous honor. It brings tears to my eyes.”

Apart from her mother-in-law, Ferguson has maintained a cordial relationship with her ex-husband as they co-parent their kids Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie following their divorce. She talked about how her royal ex-boyfriend impacted her life in the interview.

“I couldn’t find my route. [After my mother’s death], I got quite insecure,” Ferguson explained. “I suppose [I didn’t find my voice] until I met my darling ex-husband, lovely Andrew. He constantly has faith in me.”

Ferguson and Prince Andrew were photographed visiting Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland earlier this month. Her Majesty normally spends the summer at her Scottish estate.

A man was observed in the passenger seat of a Range Rover driven by Prince Andrew. Ferguson was seated in the vehicle’s backseat as they drove around the Scottish estate.

The encounter happened only one day after Virginia Giuffre filed a federal complaint in New York alleging that the Duke of York compelled her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002. Giuffre, who claims to have been a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, stated that she was under the age of 18.