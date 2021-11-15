Sarada vs. Chou-Chou in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 225 Spoilers

They never believed they’d be pitted against each other in their wildest dreams. Uchiha Sarada and Akimichi Chou-Chou are good friends, but in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 225, they will fight for the coveted chunin title in the third round. “Showdown Between Best Friends” is the title of the new episode. Sasuke and Chou-Chou get ready for their duel in the official promo trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 225. They are closest friends, but during the fight, they will not hold back and will give it their all to win.

Chou-Chou and Sa are shown in the promo as they prepare for the match.