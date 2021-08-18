Sandra Lee’s fiancee, Ben Youcef, is still married and fighting for custody of the couple’s children, according to reports.

According to sources, Sandra Lee’s fiancé Ben Youcef has yet to finalize his divorce from his estranged wife.

The New York Post recently reported that Lee, 55, said yes when her 46-year-old fiancé proposed on a romantic Paris holiday and received images of her sporting a massive diamond ring. They may not be able to exchange vows anytime soon because Youcef is still married, according to Page Six.

Youcef, an interfaith leader, actor, and producer, has been married to Apryl Stephenson, a real estate broker, since 2015, and they have 5-year-old twins, Harris and Hannah.

According to People, they split up in 2019 and filed for divorce in January of last year.

Stephenson also revealed to the Daily Mail that their divorce has not yet been formalized.

When the Daily Mail contacted Stephenson, she replied, “Yes, Ben and I are still married.” “I wish Ben and Sandra the best of luck as they go through their divorce. But I’m at a loss for words.”

According to the Daily Mail, a copy of their divorce paperwork was obtained, revealing that Youcef sought joint legal and physical custody of their children, and that Stephenson was battling him on it.

Stephenson’s parents accused Youcef of not being a responsible parent in court filings.

He allegedly disregarded their twins’ hygiene and failed to create boundaries, treating them more like a “playmate” than a parent, they claimed.

Beverly Stephenson, Youcef’s mother-in-law, said in her declaration that the actor was of “little assistance” to her daughter in caring for their twins.

“[Youcef] lacked the necessary skills to adequately care for them. He didn’t follow the rules. According to the site, Beverly wrote, “He did not bathe them, brush their teeth, change their clothes, or comb their hair.”

According to an unnamed insider, Lee “would never be with a man who wasn’t entirely dedicated to his children and focused on their well-being,” according to Page Six.

“Both Sandra and Ben have had previous narcissistic relationships,” the insider stated.

“This is their one chance at happiness together, and envy from an ex-wife is the driving force behind it.”

Lee is 13 years younger than Youcef. The cookbook author “struggled with the age difference” and even refused to date, according to an unnamed source who spoke to People earlier this month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.