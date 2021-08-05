Sandra Lee Leaves Andrew Cuomo Nearly Two Years After Their Split: Report

Sandra Lee is dating again, nearly two years after her divorce from Andrew Cuomo, according to a report.

Cuomo and Lee had been married for 14 years until calling it quits in September 2019. She has also lately gotten acquainted with a European man, indicating that she has fully moved on from her heartbreak. The purported couple was photographed in St. Tropez this week, according to Page Six.

The famed chef and the mysterious man dined at the fancy L’Opera restaurant earlier this week, where Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated her birthday with Ben Affleck.

Sandra feels very happy and blessed for her life right now, between her recent birthday and feeling wonderful and healthy,” an unnamed insider told Page Six.

Aside from her new love, Lee, who turned 55 earlier this month, has recently been pleased with her physical gains. She teased her weight loss journey in the weeks leading up to her birthday before revealing a reduced figure at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, last weekend.

“She has reached her weight-loss goal of 30 pounds. She had shed all 30 pounds. “She lost the last five pounds in the last four days, and that was her target weight,” the insider continued.

Lee’s next leg of her summer tour will take her to Monaco, according to the publication.

Cuomo allegedly cheated on Lee, according to multiple publications, which is why they split up two years ago. According to the New York Post, Cuomo allegedly had an affair with one of his workers, citing anonymous former Cuomo staffers.

“It was a well-kept secret,” one former aide told the newspaper. “Andrew was having affairs with at least one other lady besides Sandra.”

Cuomo has already refuted the allegations of cheating that have been leveled against him.

He stated, “Any insinuation that I had a sexual relationship with any member of my staff or that I was disloyal to Sandy is incorrect.”

Cuomo and Lee used to share a house in Westchester County, New York. Following their breakup, Lee revealed that she would be moving out and selling the house. She even posted a photo of herself leaving the property, referring to it as “the darkest day” of her life.

“Today will go down in history as one of the saddest days of my life. Today is the day I leave Lily Pond for the last time. I adore that house, and I have a special bond with each and every one of its rooms. Brief News from Washington Newsday.