Sandra Lee is engaged to Ben Youcef and flaunts her engagement ring in Paris, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, the 55-year-old TV chef welcomed Youcef’s proposal during their romantic Paris holiday.

Unnamed sources told the newspaper that Lee flaunted her enormous diamond ring while out celebrating her purported engagement with her 46-year-old fiancé.

According to images received by the site, Youcef – an interfaith leader, actor, and producer — looked to be wearing a band on his wedding finger.

The couple can be seen sharing a tender embrace outside of Parisian hotspot L’Avenue on Saturday night before stepping in for dinner in the photos.

Lee was dressed in a white dress with simple heels. Youcef, meanwhile, was dressed in a black leather jacket, dark jeans, white sneakers, and a white T-shirt with the “Fear of God” emblem.

Another photo showed Youcef using his phone to take a photo of the cookbook author while she posed on a gray scooter.

According to anonymous friends of Lee, Youcef rushed her to Paris after her ex-husband Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York over a sexual harassment scandal.

“Ben was desperate to get Sandra away from the news, so he rushed her away to Paris. He understands how difficult this has been for her, and he wants to ensure she feels loved and supported,” a source close to Youcef told the magazine.

“Ben is really protective of Sandra,” the person stated. They’re soulmates who are madly in love.”

According to Page Six, Lee was also pictured with Youcef in the French Riviera hamlet of Ramatuelle on Tuesday.

They walked and took in the sights while holding hands before heading to supper at L’Écurie du Castellas.

Lee and Youcef were also seen getting cozy in St. Tropez earlier this month, where the chef sparked engagement speculations by wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

“It’s very hard for Sandra to move on — she’s not done licking her wounds,” an unnamed friend of Lee told Page Six at the time.

Since breaking up with Cuomo in 2019, Youcef is the first man Lee has publicly dated.

During their 14 years together, Lee and Cuomo never got married.

She met Youcef after she moved to Malibu, California, from the house she lived with Cuomo. Since they met in the spring in Los Angeles, their pals have been pulling for them.