Sandra Bullock Talks About Keanu Reeves’ Dating Rumors and Friendship: Did They Ever Date?

Sandra Bullock opened up about her connection with Keanu Reeves, putting any dating rumors to rest.

The “Miss Congeniality” star spoke with Esquire for the cover of the magazine’s December issue, which will be available on newsstands on December 7. During the conversation, she discussed her acquaintance with Reeves and debunked rumors that they had dated in the past.

When asked if she and Reeves ever dated, Bullock answered, “Nope.” “However, who knows?” Keanu is one of those guys who seems to be buddies with every woman he’s ever dated. There isn’t a single person who has something negative to say about him. So it’s possible that we could have made it. “I’m not sure.” “But we didn’t have to survive anything,” she added. We just get to grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, tip our hats, meet for dinner, and try to work together. And the longer I live, the more I am awestruck by human beings.” The actress also stated that if Reeves had dumped her and made her angry, she would not have said those comments. Bullock described the “Matrix” star as a “listener” who “drives people insane.” In 1994, Reeves and Bullock acted in the action thriller “Speed,” and in 2006, they starred in the fantasy romantic drama film “The Lake House.”

She remembers meeting Reeves a year after the premiere of their first film. Bullock once informed Reeves that she had never tried Champagne and truffles before. Reeves arrived on his motorcycle with Champagne and truffles a few days later, as Bullock was seated in her living room painting her nails.

He informed her, “I simply thought you would like to sample Champagne and truffles to see what it’s like.”

She poured them Champagne as they sat on the couch. They ate the truffles after opening them. Without saying anything, Reeves extended his hands, and she painted his nails black, just like hers.

Reeves didn’t stay long during the visit, according to Bullock, since he had a date. She also stated that Reeves’ quiet occasionally perplexed her.

"When I initially met him, I would try to fill as much silence as possible just to feel at ease. And the longer I rambled on, the quieter he became," Bullock explained. "And I thought to myself, 'I have no idea what's going on!' He has a puzzled expression on his face as he looks at me. He's not saying anything. Is it possible that I said something that irritated him?"