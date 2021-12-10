Sandra Bullock Makes Light of Her Parents’ Death Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Laughing in an Interview [Watch].

Sandra Bullock appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and had a chuckle with the host as the interview descended into some dark humor, but in a nice mood.

Clarkson, a 39-year-old singer and show host, expressed her delight at having Bullock, 57, on her talk program, saying, “I’m trembling! I’m dripping wet.” Clarkson expressed her respect for the actress’s work and the two became friends over their common admiration. They, on the other hand, couldn’t stop laughing after Bullock said, “My parents were both excellent singers. “They’re dead,” the host said, and added, “That’s cool.”” Bullock asked Clarkson right away, “”Do you think they’re dead?” she inquired, to which she replied, “No!” They’re vocalists, of course! It’s really awful that they’re no longer alive.” Later in the conversation, when Bullock was talking about her new film, “”The Unforgivable,” the host inquired if she is a forgiving person in real life, to which the actress replied sarcastically, “No.” My parents’ death has not been pardoned by me.” Bullock continued to make a funny remark about Clarkson’s hand movements, comparing them to “moves of a DJ,” which made the singer laugh out loud.

“Did you just call me a whore?” Bullock said at one point, noting that Clarkson’s pronunciation of “or” sounded like “whore.”

“It’s uncanny how close you are to my buddies,” Clarkson said. “Are your pals whores as well?” Bullock joked. “Yes,” Clarkson said with a nod. Bullock concluded the interview by summarizing the entire conversation and noting, “So she’s glad my parents died; she used to call me a whore. This is a fantastic conversation.” Fans expressed their delight in watching them in the comments area.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “”The natural wit between these two is unrivaled,” one person said, while another added, “I haven’t heard Kelly laugh that hard in a long time.” The chemistry between her and Sandra, who has a dry sense of humour, is off the charts in this episode. This was fantastic.” “The Unforgivable” is currently available on Netflix. Bullock’s upcoming films include “Lost City of D” and “Bullet Train.”