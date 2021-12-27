Sandara Park of 2NE1 Tears Up After Sharing Her Experience With The Group’s Disbandment

When Sandara Park learned about 2NE1’s disbandment in 2016, she said she felt befuddled and “useless.”

Park, better known as Dara, spoke on the South Korean talk show “Video Star” and talked about how difficult it was for her after 2NE1 disbanded seven years after their debut in 2009.

The 37-year-old admitted to feeling anxious about her future prospects and doubting herself, questioning whether she could perform without Minzy, CL, or Park Bom by her side.

“When we disbanded and I was left on my own, I was filled with dread, unsure of what I could accomplish. Park said, as translated by Koreaboo, “It was the most trying time for me.”

The “Fire” singer went on to acknowledge that she had low self-confidence as a member of 2NE1, adding that she often felt “useless” and that the other members of the group were more skilled than her.

“I used to think I was useless to the group because each of my teammates had such a tremendous talent when we were together.” I reasoned that if I sung more, it would only hurt our squad. “I couldn’t stand it,” she admitted.

Despite their disbandment in 2016, 2NE1 is still regarded as one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups, and is noted as one of the first three K-pop bands, alongside Wonder Girls and Psy, to have hits on the Billboard charts.

“I Am The Best,” “Happy,” “I Don’t Care,” and “Fire” are among the band’s biggest successes.

Park rose to recognition in the Philippines after winning a local talent competition before joining the female group.

Park sobbed as she described how she was naive about her profession for two years after the group disbanded. She claimed that when she was a member of 2NE1, most of her “friends” stopped contacting her.

“After we broke up, I wasn’t sure what I should do next.” I had a lot of negative ideas for around two to three years, and my self-confidence plummeted. People who used to contact me on a regular basis ceased doing so. Those two years were spent in complete darkness.

“However, in the end, it was for the best. I recognized that the few people who remained beside me were the ones who actually cared about me. So, these days, I’m happy,” Park stated.

