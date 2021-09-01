Sandara Park, a former member of 2NE1, has signed an exclusive contract with Abyss Company.

Dara, Sandara Park’s stage name, has inked an exclusive contract with Abyss Company.

The entertainment company produced a video welcoming the former member of 2NE1 into the family on Wednesday. Park will join the ranks of other K-pop legends such as Wonder Girls’ Sunmi, GOT7’s Bambam, Park Won, and Urban Zakapa.

The video begins with a mysterious shot of an analog clock’s moving hand, followed by a series of close-ups of Park’s leather boots, part of her face and shoulder, and the pocket clock she’s holding. The vocalist is then shown staring through the viewfinder of a camera before turning an hourglass.

Park’s face is fully visible when a grandfather clock strikes 12 and emits a midnight chime. The words “Sandara Park X Abyss” flash on the screen as she glances at the camera.

In an official statement posted with Soompi, Abyss Entertainment stated it is planning a variety of activities for the 36-year-old performer.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Sandara Park’s fresh beginning, since she has long been adored both at home and abroad. We will, of course, fully support her in order for her to show the world her new sides and charms that she has yet to reveal, and she will also participate in numerous events for global fans,” the entertainment business stated.

Park began her career in show business in the Philippines in 2004 after placing second in ABS-“Star CBN’s Circle Quest.”

She went on to have a successful career in music and television after that.

She returned to South Korea in 2007 and made her YG Entertainment debut in 2009 as a member of the girl group 2NE1. 2NE1 was one of the most successful second-generation K-pop groups until disbanding in 2016. It spawned major singles like “Fire” and “I Don’t Care,” which received international acclaim. The park got increasingly crowded as a result of a range of shows and musicals. She also worked on promotions for the beauty industry.

Park said in May that she had departed YG Entertainment after 17 years.

“Individuals, attachment, and the time I’ve spent with people are more important to me than anything else. The most difficult thing to do is say goodbye. Nonetheless, I have taken this significant decision for the ideal that I desire, as well as for people who have been waiting for me to realize that dream,” she said in an emotional Instagram post, according to the source.

Park also expressed gratitude to the firm.