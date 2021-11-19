Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s half-sister, accuses her of perjury following the Duchess’ apology.

During Meghan Markle’s protracted court struggle, her family members have accused her of perjury.

During her lawsuit with the publisher of the Mail On Sunday, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over the publication of portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, apologized for misleading a UK court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of an unauthorized biography about her and Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, recently spoke out about the duchess’ apologies in an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton, who claimed that the two sisters’ father, Thomas Markle, remarked on the TV host’s show last week that Meghan “may have been willfully lying to the court.”

Samantha, 56, said, “Yes, I do, in respect to the letter,” when Wootton specifically asked if she thought her sister “committed perjury.” The expressive language, flashy calligraphy, and word selections.” Meghan’s “word choices,” according to Samatha, “were so dramatic and so pointed, and none of them genuine.” It was just so skewed and accusatory.” Samantha explained that she believes Meghan allegedly committed perjury since “contributing to your own book” is unlikely to be forgotten. Samantha claimed it requires a “concerted effort” to write a memoir, and everybody contributing to a book would know what their “goal” and “purpose” was for stating anything they knew would be included in the completed work, based on her own experience writing “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.”

Samantha alleged, “To pretend it was a mishap was horribly wrong and, I believe, perjury.”

Associated Newspapers is currently attempting to overturn Meghan’s February victory, in which a British High Court decided that the publishing of Meghan’s letter to her father was “manifestly disproportionate and so unlawful.”

Meghan sent the letter knowing it would be published, according to the publisher, and made private material public by working with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the royal biography “Finding Freedom.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s lawyers have previously denied that they worked with the authors. However, the couple’s former communications director, Jason Knauf, testified in court that he sent information to the writers and discussed it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle acknowledged "that Mr. Knauf did supply some material to the authors for the book and that he did"