Sam Raimi’s ‘Send Help’ Gains Early Praise for R-Rated Horror Return

The first reactions to Sam Raimi’s highly anticipated film ‘Send Help’ are rolling in, and early reviews are notably positive. The film, which premiered yesterday, marks Raimi’s return to his horror roots after more than 25 years. Social media buzz surrounding the movie is focused on its mix of gory violence and comedic undertones, with many fans excited to see Raimi back in the genre that made him famous.

A Bold Return to Horror

‘Send Help’ is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 30, after the review embargo lifts on Monday. Raimi’s last R-rated horror film was ‘Drag Me to Hell’ in 2009, and this latest effort is being promoted as a visceral, blood-soaked return to form. Described as a blend of comedy, adventure, and horror, the film explores the harrowing survival story of Linda (Rachel McAdams), a capable woman stranded on a deserted island with her infuriating boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), following a plane crash. Linda’s survival skills become their only hope for escape.

The movie has been likened to a cross between ‘Misery’ and ‘Cast Away’, with a plot that hinges on the intense, claustrophobic relationship between its two leads. Written by the team behind ‘A Quiet Place’, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, ‘Send Help’ also incorporates a draft originally penned by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, known for their work on ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ and ‘Baywatch’.

As Raimi’s long-awaited follow-up to ‘Drag Me to Hell’, fans are eager to see if ‘Send Help’ can recapture the director’s signature style. His previous films, including ‘Army of Darkness’, ‘Evil Dead II’, and ‘Spider-Man 2’, have cemented his status as one of the most influential directors in genre filmmaking. Given the high expectations, ‘Send Help’ could very well reignite his horror filmmaking career.