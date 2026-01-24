Sam Raimi Confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ Will Never Happen

Sam Raimi has officially put an end to any speculation about a possible “Spider-Man 4,” confirming that his version of the film will never come to fruition. The director, who made a major mark on the superhero genre with his early 2000s “Spider-Man” trilogy, said that although he had initially hoped to return to the franchise, it is simply no longer the right time.

Raimi Reflects on the Past and the Future

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Raimi shared that he has “made peace” with the fact that his version of “Spider-Man” will remain a thing of the past. “Peter Parker and MJ have gone elsewhere. It wouldn’t be right for me to go back and try and resurrect my version of this story,” he said, acknowledging that he handed off the “Spider-Man” torch to other filmmakers.

Raimi’s comments come after years of rumors and near-confirmations about the possibility of a fourth installment with Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Spider-Man. In 2024, actor Thomas Haden Church, who portrayed Flint Marko in “Spider-Man 3,” fueled the fire by claiming that Raimi had plans to revisit the franchise with Maguire. However, Raimi’s recent statements have dispelled any hopes for a continuation in his unique style.

Raimi also reflected on the turbulent production of “Spider-Man 3,” which ultimately soured his enthusiasm for the series. Despite Sony’s push to bring a fourth movie to the big screen in the late 2000s, Raimi acknowledged that the inclusion of an emo Peter Parker in the third film was a misstep that derailed the project. “Spider-Man 3” was released in 2007, but Raimi parted ways with the series after that film, paving the way for Andrew Garfield’s version of the web-slinger.

While Raimi won’t be returning to the franchise, his career isn’t slowing down. His new film, “Send Help,” is set to hit theaters next week, and he seems excited to continue telling original stories outside the realm of established comic book universes. Fans who were hoping for more from Raimi’s iconic take on “Spider-Man” may need to shift their expectations, as he appears focused on fresh, non-IP projects moving forward.