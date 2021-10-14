Sam Maxwell, the British boxing champion from Liverpool, defies all boxing preconceptions.

Sam Maxwell does not fit the stereotype of a boxer.

For starters, the freshly crowned British and Commonwealth super-welterweight champion bears his mother’s name.

The smart and personable 32-year-old then dropped out of a university Business and Sport programme to focus on fighting for a living – and the former amateur star celebrated by proposing to his girlfriend Sascha just hours later.

Sam, on the other hand, is a typical boxer in terms of ambition, with plans to add world titles to the British and Commonwealth straps he snatched from Akeem Ennis-Brown in Birmingham in August.

After a poignant chat with his mother more than a decade ago, it was the culmination of a journey that began more than a decade ago.

“I begged my mother to let me drop out of university,” he explained. “”If you let me stop Uni, I’ll make boxing work,” I said. She also backed me up. At the time, I’d boxed twice for England, but I had no idea where it would lead me.

“I joined The Solly (Salisbury ABC) and won all I promised I would inside a year.

“I still believe The Solly to be Liverpool’s top gym. David Burke was a pleasure to work with. I won the ABAs, a Team GB tournament, and came close to competing in the 2012 Olympics. I won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and I stayed for the Rio Olympic cycle but didn’t compete, so I became pro in 2016.

“At first, it felt like a step back. I went from facing world-class fighters to battling journeymen who weren’t there to win.

“But my reputation grew over time. My current coach, Steve Maylett, has done an incredible job for me, and it all started with a last-second knockout over Sabri Sediri of France for the WBO European title, followed by the British crown.” After both boxers were cut, Maxwell was awarded a hard-fought 12-round points decision.

And after raising his arm, Maxwell said: "'Is this really happening?' I thought as he was fastening the belt around my waist. Is this a nightmare?'" I'd been imagining this moment in my head for a long time, and I'd seen it happen to other people on TV."