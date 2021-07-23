Sam Asghari Cracks a Joke About Britney Spears’ Relationship Status: ‘We Had a Secret Wedding’

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ boyfriend, poked fun at a paparazzi who congratulated him on “getting engaged” to the pop singer.

The 27-year-old personal trainer played along with the paparazzi, joking that he and Spears had been married for five years.

“People don’t realize it, but we’ve been married for approximately five years,” Asghari told a reporter outside a car dealership in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “We married in secret in Hawaii. That’s one of the stories I’m not familiar with, but I’ve seen it in the papers.”

He didn’t stop there, though. “We have twins,” Asghari confirmed.

Spears went to Hawaii for a gateway trip after her conservatorship hearing, which sparked rumors about their engagement. When she returned, she was seen wearing a massive ring.

For the past few years, Asghari has been a strong supporter of Spears. “Sam has been Britney’s rock for years,” a source told People last month. He ensures that she eats healthy and exercises regularly. She is completely reliant on him for everything. He works and has his own life, but he tries to be as present as possible.”

The 39-year-old singer expressed her desire to “get married and have a baby” during her conservatorship hearing last month.

“I’m looking for the genuine article. I want to be able to marry and start a family. I was told that while I’m under conservatorship, I won’t be able to marry or have a child,” she explained. “Right now, I have a [IUD] inside of me to keep me from getting pregnant. I wanted to get rid of the [IUD] so I could start trying for a second child, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor because they don’t want me to have children.”

On the set of the music video “Slumber Party,” Asghari and Spears met for the first time.