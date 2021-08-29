Salomon Rondon is being examined by Everton as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Everton are expected to have a busy transfer window, with Moise Kean and James Rodriguez linked with exits from Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez, the new manager, is said to have a list of targets he wants to sign before Tuesday’s 11 p.m. (BST) deadline.

With only a few days left, here is the most up-to-date Everton transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

Moise Kean is a writer.

a variety of outlets

The Washington Newsday reports that Everton and Juventus are still in talks regarding the transfer of Kean.

However, both parties are becoming increasingly optimistic that a deal will be done before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Kean would be returning to Juventus just two years after joining the Merseyside club for £27 million in 2019.

The forward spent last season on loan with Paris Saint-Germain, and there were reports earlier this summer that the French club was keen to re-sign him.

His previous team, though, is now leading the battle to get him, as Juventus want to take Kean on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Rondon, Saloman

The Telegraph is a British newspaper that publishes

According to The Telegraph, Benitez is ‘considering the prospect’ of reconciling with former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Before departing for China in 2019, Rondon spent the 2018/19 season on loan at St James’ Park from West Bromwich Albion.

Now, the striker is said to be ready to return to the Premier League after his time abroad.

In 33 appearances for Newcastle, the 31-year-old scored 12 goals and added seven assists.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a British footballer.

Edinburgh Live reports on the Daily Mail.

According to sources, Scottish club Hearts have launched a loan move for Everton midfielder Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Blues signed the 19-year-old in January 2020, and he spent the second part of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park last year, the defender has only made six first-team appearances in all competitions.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is rumored to be looking to bolster his defensive options, and Branthwaite is a target.