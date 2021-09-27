Salomon Rondon and Asmir Begovic demonstrate what Everton’s next transfer target should be.

Salomon Rondon has already demonstrated why Everton must address their long-standing right-back problem as soon as possible. No, seriously.

Since joining the Blues on deadline day, he has only touched the ball 51 times in 162 minutes of Premier League games.

He has failed to score, has only made two shots, and has only made 38 passes on his return to fitness.

Despite this, his presence was critical in the victories over Norwich and Burnley.

He is, after all, a specialist in his field. He plays in the center of the field. He knows where to be, having played the job for 15 years. He is well-versed in the best methods to irritate and frustrate opposing defenders, as well as how to drag them out of their comfort zone.

Some of his hold-up play may have backfired, and some balls may have gotten away from him, but body shape, stance, and placement are all second nature to him.

As a result of Rondon’s pick to replace the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, even though he is not scoring at the same rate as the number nine, Everton maintained their shape, balance, and functionality.

The two players are at different stages of their careers, have different abilities and recent scoring histories, but Rondon replacing DCL is a match made in heaven.

In the absence of Seamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey – who was chosen ahead of Jonjoe Kenny, who was judged surplus to needs and had to settle for a bench spot this weekend – has been tasked with filling the vacuum.

This isn’t a like-for-like comparison. Godfrey is a defender who plays in the center of the field.

Sure, when called upon last season, he performed admirably as a right-back. He is, nevertheless, a centre-back. And it’s shown thus far this season.

Godfrey can play fullback, and he can do it well, but it’s a tall order. And it’s a ridiculous request.

Playing at the highest level already puts you under a lot of stress. Particularly for a club like Everton at Goodison Park, where the expectations are understandably high every week.

Imagine the pressure of playing out of your preferred position on a regular basis.