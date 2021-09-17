Salma Hayek’s Character Ajak Can’t Have Kids in ‘Eternals’.

Salma Hayek has given fresh information about her character Ajak, who she plays in the next Marvel film “Eternals.” Hayek mentioned that her character is unable to bear children and explained why.

Director Chloé Zhao “wanted to explore the topic of leadership from the standpoint of parenting,” according to the 55-year-old actress.

“I’m not a mother,” she says. I’m an extraterrestrial. She told The Direct on Thursday, “I can’t have kids.”

In the comic book, Ajak was initially a male, according to Hayek. They did, however, choose a woman to perform this role and take the lead.

“Instead of simply altering the gender, I offered to [Zhao] that we bring something that is extremely distinctive to womanhood,” she recalled.

She went on to say that Ajak is like a mother figure to the members of the “Eternals,” since they have a purpose to complete and she helps them get there.

“I have to lead them into things… “In life, and in the world,” she added, “we have a mission.” “A mother must also guide her children. She will punish them when they disobey, but always from the standpoint of motherhood.”

Hayek also mentioned that her character is an alien, so she lacks the ability to feel “empathy,” but she always has a “perspective of motherhood,” which adds to the intrigue.

It’s unclear whether all of the “Eternals” characters are barred from having children or only Hayek. The “Eternals” in the comic book have the ability to be reborn thanks to a particular mechanism.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, Angelina Jolie plays Thena, Richard Madden plays Ikaris, Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, and Kit Harington plays Black Knight in the star-studded film.

The film “Eternals” will be the third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase. The film will be released on November 5th.

In addition to “Eternals,” the actress will star in “House of Gucci,” a highly anticipated criminal drama that will be released on Nov. 24. Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino also star in the film.